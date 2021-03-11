Film: Anek
Producers: T-Series & Benaras Mediaworks
Director: Anubhav Sinha
When it comes to storytelling, Anubhav Sinha has created a niche for himself and Anek is another example. Fans of Ayushmann Khurrana have much to look forward to in this film.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. It is all set to release on May 27.
Film: PR
Producers: Gurvinder Singh, Harvinder Saran, Darshan Rangi
Director: Manmohan Singh
Writer-director Manmohan Singh is ready to take centrestage with PR. In this comedy drama, a man embarks on a journey to find out what happened to his significant other; a young girl who immigrated to Canada to obtain a PR status but has since disappeared. The film features Harbhajan Mann. He is back after six years and the singer-turned-actor has high hopes from this film which also stars Delbar Arya, Kanwaljit Singh, Sardool Sikander, Amar Noorie and Karamjit Anmol. It will be marked as the last film of late artiste Sardool Sikander.
Film: Daakuan Da Munda 2
Producers: Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Rajesh Kumar Arora, Ashu Munish Sahni
Director: Mandeep Benipal
Punjabi film Daakuan Da Munda 2 is all set to release on May 27. The film stars Dev Kharoud and Japji Khaira in the lead roles, along with Nishawn Bhullar, Raj Singh Jhinger, Lucky Dhaliwal, Preet Baath, Balwinder Bullet, Karanvir Khullar, Deep Mandeep and Sahib Singh.
Film: Dehati Disco
Producers: Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi, Kamal Kishor Mishra
Director: Manoj Sharma
Helmed by Manoj Sharma, Dehati Disco is a story of Bhola (Ganesh Acharya) and Bheema (Saksham Sharma) establishing the importance of dance in their village where dance is believed to be a curse. The film features Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan and Super Dance-Chapter 3 finalist Saksham Sharma in pivotal roles. The film also features Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma and Sahi Khan.
Dehati Disco is produced by Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions.
Get ready to dance your heart out with Dehati Disco on May 27.
Film: Top Gun: Maverick
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarine, David Ellison
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is all set to return as Pete Maverick Mitchell in the much-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick. The film also stars Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and others in pivotal roles with this film.
In the film after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Michael is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
The film is releasing in theatres on May 26 after several delays. —Dharam Pal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres