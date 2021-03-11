New Releases

Anek

Anek

Anek

Film: Anek  

Producers: T-Series & Benaras Mediaworks

Director: Anubhav Sinha

When it comes to storytelling, Anubhav Sinha has created a niche for himself and Anek is another example. Fans of Ayushmann Khurrana have much to look forward to in this film.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. It is all set to release on May 27.

Film: PR 

Producers: Gurvinder Singh, Harvinder Saran, Darshan Rangi

Director: Manmohan Singh

Writer-director Manmohan Singh is ready to take centrestage with PR. In this comedy drama, a man embarks on a journey to find out what happened to his significant other; a young girl who immigrated to Canada to obtain a PR status but has since disappeared. The film features Harbhajan Mann. He is back after six years and the singer-turned-actor has high hopes from this film which also stars Delbar Arya, Kanwaljit Singh, Sardool Sikander, Amar Noorie and Karamjit Anmol. It will be marked as the last film of late artiste Sardool Sikander.

Film: Daakuan Da Munda 2 

Producers: Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Rajesh Kumar Arora, Ashu Munish Sahni

Director: Mandeep Benipal

Punjabi film Daakuan Da Munda 2 is all set to release on May 27. The film stars Dev Kharoud and Japji Khaira in the lead roles, along with Nishawn Bhullar, Raj Singh Jhinger, Lucky Dhaliwal, Preet Baath, Balwinder Bullet, Karanvir Khullar, Deep Mandeep and Sahib Singh.

Film: Dehati Disco 

Producers: Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi, Kamal Kishor Mishra

Director: Manoj Sharma

Helmed by Manoj Sharma, Dehati Disco is a story of Bhola (Ganesh Acharya) and Bheema (Saksham Sharma) establishing the importance of dance in their village where dance is believed to be a curse. The film features Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan and Super Dance-Chapter 3 finalist Saksham Sharma in pivotal roles. The film also features Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma and Sahi Khan.

Dehati Disco is produced by Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions.

Get ready to dance your heart out with Dehati Disco on May 27.

Film: Top Gun: Maverick 

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarine, David Ellison

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is all set to return as Pete Maverick Mitchell in the much-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick. The film also stars Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and others in pivotal roles with this film.

In the film after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Michael is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

The film is releasing in theatres on May 26 after several delays. —Dharam Pal

