Ayushmann Khurrana hosts a grand Diwali bash for his industry friends

Kick-starting the festivities, the very first Diwali bash was held at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s Mumbai house on Sunday (October 16). The event turned out to be a starry fest with celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, among others, in attendance.
Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video from the Diwali party with Kartik Aaryan. In the video, Kartik is seen holding a big pile of cash, which the host revealed he won that night. “Ye aadmi sirf box-office pe hi nahi, yahaan diwali pe bhi itne paise jeet gaya hai,” joked Ayushmann, as he pointed to the cash in Kartik’s hand. As the host asked his guest which film should get this kind of money, Kartik responded, “I think Doctor G.”
Fans of Ayushmann and Kartik are loving the hilarious banter between the two actors. Ayushmann captioned his video as, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box-office par paise milne chahiye!! @kartikaaryan.”
