‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’ to premiere on TV

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Baarish Aur Chowmein, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in the lead roles, is set to premiere on Zindagi’s DTH platforms on November 27 at 8 pm.

Taapsee Pannu shares, “Baarish Aur Chowmein is a beautiful and impactful film. It speaks volumes and showcases the subtle realities of life. My character of Neelu was indeed a creatively satisfying experience. She has many complex layers to her personality, and essaying her was challenging and fulfilling for me as an actor.”

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh adds, “Baarish Aur Chowmein gave me the opportunity to essay a very intriguing character, Siraj. Torn between his identity and needs, Siraj’s character experiences an inner turmoil at various levels, which made the character challenging and also helped me explore various aspects of myself as an actor. It was an incredible experience to work with a stalwart director like Tigmanshu Dhulia, and talented Taapsee Pannu.”