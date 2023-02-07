Munshi Premchand's 'Idgah' is very close to my heart, says Vinay Pathak

Koi Baat Chale, Zee Theatre’s anthology of classic tales penned by some of the most iconic writers of the subcontinent now brings Munshi Premchand’s Idgah.

Idgah is the story of innocence, empathy, generosity and sacrifice exemplified by a young orphan, Hamid, who wants to buy the perfect gift for his grandmother. Directed by film, television and theatre veteran Seema Pahwa, the story is narrated by Vinay Pathak and will be aired on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch and Airtel Theatre.

In a career spanning over two decades, Indian theatre and film veteran Vinay Pathak has appeared in over 50 Hindi films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), Bheja Fry (2007), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Badlapur (2015). Elucidating why he chose to be associated with Koi Baat Chale and his special connection with Premchand’s Idgah, Vinay says, “From the time I read the story in school, I have been profoundly impacted by it because it is so poignant, beautiful and pure. I graduated in English Literature from the Allahabad University, and there too my Elective was Hindi, and I re-read Idgah, so we go a long way back. I also share a very close bond with my grandmother, so this story is very close to my heart. I was very happy when I got to be a part of Koi Baat Chale as it gave me an opportunity to bring my favourite story to today’s generation.”