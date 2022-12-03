‘Brahmastra’ makes history, becomes First Indian film to release in Imax screens in Taiwan

After achieving success in India, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was released in Taiwan on Friday. The makers have shared the news while releasing the film’s poster in Taiwanese language. This will be the first Indian film to release in Imax screens in Taiwan. The movie was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers have announced the second and the third part of this trilogy.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It has guest appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. Brahmastra had released in India on September 9. The original Hindi version of the film finished at Rs 257.44 crore at the Indian box-office.