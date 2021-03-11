Cast and crew of Punyashlok Ahilyabai planted saplings on Earth Day

The cast of Sony TV’s magnum opus Punyashlok Ahilyabai, including Aetashaa Sansgiri, Gaurav Amlani, Snehalata Vasaikar and Vallari Viraj, came together to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.
The entire team planted saplings around the sets to promote the message of Each One, Plant One.
On behalf of all, Aetashaa said, “Technology has made our lives easier but at the same time we should not be so dependent on it because of its drastic impact on the environment that is choking our planet. This Earth Day, we want to request our fans to invest in our planet by either planting trees, saving water and avoid using plastics as much as possible. Also, whenever you see a plant, if you have water left in your water bottle, do not just throw it away, rather just water the plant with it. The planet was once covered with greenery which is scarce now. Let’s make our planet green again and help make our earth a beautiful place.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered