Cast and crew of Punyashlok Ahilyabai planted saplings on Earth Day

The cast of Sony TV’s magnum opus Punyashlok Ahilyabai, including Aetashaa Sansgiri, Gaurav Amlani, Snehalata Vasaikar and Vallari Viraj, came together to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.

The entire team planted saplings around the sets to promote the message of Each One, Plant One.

On behalf of all, Aetashaa said, “Technology has made our lives easier but at the same time we should not be so dependent on it because of its drastic impact on the environment that is choking our planet. This Earth Day, we want to request our fans to invest in our planet by either planting trees, saving water and avoid using plastics as much as possible. Also, whenever you see a plant, if you have water left in your water bottle, do not just throw it away, rather just water the plant with it. The planet was once covered with greenery which is scarce now. Let’s make our planet green again and help make our earth a beautiful place.”