Congrats!: Anushka Sharma

ANI

Actress Anushka Sharma has congratulated the Indian cricket team for making a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023. India won the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday and secured a place in the semi-finals. Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India’s accomplishments on Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “This team (blue heart emoji) into the semis.” Anushka is indeed her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli’s biggest cheerleader!

Earlier, when Kohli won everyone’s hearts with his match-winning knock against New Zealand at the picturesque Dharamshala. Anushka Sharma took to social media and lauded his performance. She shared a video by ICC. The video is of Kohli getting caught as he tried to hit a six. She wrote, “Always proud of you (sic).” In another post, she called Kohli a ‘storm chaser’.

