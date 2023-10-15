Divas on the ramp: Bollywood celebs shine at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

ANI

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Friday night left jaws dropping with her breath-taking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The Dhadak star turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Wearing a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt, Janhvi walked the ramp like a diva.

Her kohl-rimmed eyes and wavy locks definitely elevated her glamorous look. About her outfit, Janhvi said, “I love its simplicity and it is impactful just like Amit’s entire collection. Also, it is sustainable.”

Actress Dia Mirza lit up the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in an ivory co-ord ensemble designed by Pankaj and Nidhi.

Dia paired the stunning outfit with a long embroidered jacket. She accentuated her look with minimal make-up and a white ear cuff made of pearls.

Prior to hitting the show in the national capital, Dia revealed a checklist she follows before walking down the ramp. “I always make sure that everything is in place, including the jewellery, because it can tend to fall off. I don’t want anything coming apart while I am walking,” Dia said.

Despite being familiar with every aspect of the ramp walk, a wave of nervousness still hits Dia before she takes centrestage. “My heart always goes dhak dhak. No matter how many years you have been walking, you still feel that sense of adrenaline rush and your heart does start to pound,” she admitted.

