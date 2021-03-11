Shahbaz Khan is currently seen in Zee Theatre's teleplay Daag O Hijaab. The actor talks about it and his love for literature

How has the experience of recording the play Daag O Hijaab been?

The pandemic has changed the whole theatre world but thanks to this new technology, we can finally perform a play through cameras. I absolutely loved the experience.

Did you miss performing in the presence of a live audience?

Of course, that’s a different feeling and nothing can be compared to it. I am very close to the theatre world and I miss the live vibes, but thanks to the technology we can at-least watch a good play through the digital medium.

What prompted you to take up a teleplay?

I am very connected to Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit literature. I have been playing the role of Ravana in Ram Leela for the last seven-eight years. In this play I am essaying the role of Daagh Dehlvi, who was a famous poet and in love with a courtesan Munni Bai. This role was special as I have also sung in it.

Has your baritone voice helped you excel?

As everyone knows, my late father was the great classical singer Amir Khan. I have got this voice from him. Voice modulation in acting is an important aspect and I have been lucky to have this voice.

Who is your inspiration as far as acting is concerned?

I admire Naseeruddin Shah, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

What’s your hunger now as an actor?

Hunger for good roles never dies. Heroes’ roles will not come to me, but I am capable of playing a role like Mogambo from Mr. India.

Is your next generation into acting too?

I have two beautiful daughters and they have not shown any interest in acting. I am not a father who will pressurise kids just because their grandfather was a great musician and father an actor. They should do whatever they want to.

What has the pandemic taught you?

The pandemic has taught me a life-time lesson, which is to sit back, relax and spend time with the family. Live every moment to the fullest. Don’t rush for things in life.

How have OTT platforms changed the industry?

Web series have actually brought so many good actors to the forefront.

How do you take care of your health?

I don’t indulge in fried food and try to eat a balanced diet. At least devote one hour to your body, lead a disciplined life is what I would suggest. Health is wealth.