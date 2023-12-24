Essaying a complex character

Shantanu Maheshwari portrays Ishaan in the Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats and aces the role of a multifaceted boy, a bad boy with a nice heart and who wears his emotions on the sleeve.
Shantanu shared, “The experience has been amazing, overwhelming at times. It was very challenging, but I was mentally prepared for it and that is why I loved and enjoyed every part of the role. Speaking about challenging scenes, I would say most of them were difficult, given the restrictions of time and location. But if I have to pinpoint a few then definitely it will be the season two finale scene, and ‘the choose your love’ scene. At the same time, the part was tough to crack initially because Ishaan is such a complex character yet so simple. Overall, it was really fun. I think if you are mentally prepared for something, it will be easier for you to strike and deliver without having to ponder too much.”
Campus Beats S3 features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan and Rohan Pal. The third season is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV.
