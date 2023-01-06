 Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with Qala, has a grand legacy to shoulder. Yet, he only wants to be the best version of himself : The Tribune India

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with Qala, has a grand legacy to shoulder. Yet, he only wants to be the best version of himself

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with Qala, has a grand legacy to shoulder. Yet, he only wants to be the best version of himself


Nonika Singh

In a way, he is just another 24-year-old who wants to order food from Zomato in the middle of the night, have fun and be funny. But, of course, talented actor Babil Khan, son of hugely talented late Irrfan Khan, can’t afford to be and is certainly not just another youngster. Besides, the weight of a rich legacy, now there is the added pressure of newfound recognition.

Acting is so immediate and personal. Unlike other art forms like painting or sculpting, here you are creating with your body.

Post his debut in Qala, he is waking up to the fact, “I am not anonymous anymore.” Ideally, it should be a happy feeling but brings on its own set of challenges. Sure he has seen fame up, close and personal. After all his baba wasn’t just an incredible artiste but equally famous too. Didn’t the father hand him some lessons on how to handle fame? He laughs, “Well, to be honest he didn’t know how to handle it either. He would rather be in the middle of a forest on the top of an elephant than among a crowd cheering his name.” Sure Babil has literally grown up on sets and cinema in more ways than one runs in his blood. Subconsciously, he imbibed what he saw, “Mamma critiquing cinema and baba performing.”

No shortcuts

However, privilege of being Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar’s son for him isn’t a short cut to success. “My parents would never ever use their connections to get me a break or a role.” Unsurprisingly, his debut has not been conventional lead hero type of part. He had no qualms in playing a smaller part in a heroine-led film. What made him say yes to Jagan’s part in Qala was simply its maker Anvita Dutt Guptan’s palpable passion. Length of the role didn’t matter for he has not been brought up on ‘I, me, myself’ individual brand of narcissism. To those who feel his part should have been lengthier, his wistful response is, “I guess, I will never be able to play Jagan again, but that is the destiny of the character, created beautifully.” Of course, Anvita’s brief on how to play this vulnerable young singer, the reference to ‘God particle and lightness of being’ didn’t fully register with him. He says, “I guess it would take me years of maturity to fully comprehend what she truly envisioned.”

So he played it with earnestness and innocence, the two qualities he doubts he will be able to retain once he learns his craft better. Actors, he believes, are malleable beings who change not only with every new character but also each storyteller. “The bond between the director and actor is very sacred. An actor can’t afford to walk into a film with a pompous feeling; I know it all.”

Lesson for life

Having been exposed to the art of cinema so early in life, acting wasn’t a difficult choice to make. Only, before he could find the courage to tell himself that he wanted to be an actor he trained in filmmaking and script-writing from London. Probably, because, with an institution in acting at home he thought, a lifetime awaited him to learn from what many would deem is God of acting. Instead, life was ready to teach him some lessons through pain and death. As he looks back, as he misses baba each minute of the day, the most significant lesson he learnt from his father is, “How to have fun in anxious and painful situations.” Indeed, fear of not being as great as baba might have been the reason why he didn’t express his desire to be an actor sooner.

On the favourites’ list

However, Irrfan is not his only role model in acting. Just hear Babil speak effusively about another fine actor Kay Kay Menon, his father’s contemporary and with whom he shall be seen in the upcoming web series The Railway Men. Babil gushes, “What a wonderful man Kay Kay sir is. While shooting for the series on Bhopal Gas tragedy, I would bombard him with questions. Even though he is playing a complex character and one part of his mind would be prepping for his role, another part was busy satiating my curiosity.”

Yet another of his favourite people is Shoojit Sircar with whom he has signed a contract. Among his own age-group he is truly taken in by American actor Timothée Chalamet and how the Dune star has his priorities just right. At this point, Babil’s priorities are, “Transforming in line with final goals.” And one thing he has figured out is, “Be it father-son or two great actors, you just can’t compare. So I don’t have to be like baba, only the best version of myself.”

Since ordinary mortals are unlikely to stop making fair or unfair comparisons, is he ready for the assessment? Not quite. But the actor, who is a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Friday Night Plan, is certainly driven by self-belief, “I have belief in myself that one day I will move people.” A few years down the line he simply aspires to be, “An evolved more self-aware version of myself.” Spoken like true Irrfan’s son, but with a mind of his own and one for whom acting is all about surrender.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

6
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Don't Miss

View All
Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Top News

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of boiler tube leak

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault

The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...

Delhi Police arrest sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Parking lot unused, haphazard parking creates chaos

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror

Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon

5 officials suspended after mobile phones recovered from Delhi's Mandoli jail

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

MCD mayoral election today, AAP-BJP spar over nomination of presiding officer

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final