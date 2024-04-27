Going beyond the obvious: Jimmy Shergill says movies or series on Balakot have skimmed only the surface

IANS

Renowned actor Jimmy Shergill has shared about his latest streaming series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond that those who have ventured into creating movies or series on Balakot till now have merely skimmed the surface.

Jimmy said, “Those who have ventured into creating such movies or series have merely skimmed the surface, but with Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, we delve deep into the heart of the narrative.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond features Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna.

The web series takes audiences behind the scenes of a major defence operation like Balakot. The series is streaming on JioCinema.