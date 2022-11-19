Goodbye note: Ellen Pompeo bids adieu to Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo has said a final goodbye to ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy fans in a short and emotional post shared on social media on Thursday. It was first reported in August that the series regular would be scaling back her role as the titular surgeon at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Taking to Instagram, Ellen Pompeo wrote, “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all… none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are riders and you all have made the ride so fun and iconic!”

She further wrote, “I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE.” Pompeo’s last episode will air in February 2023. Her note comes a week after the show’s fall finale.