Graham Norton opens up on the new season of his show

Known for his ability to get the most topical A-listers to the couch, Graham Norton is back with the new season of his talk show The Graham Norton Show on Lionsgate Play.

The new season is going to feature some sparkling and hilarious conversations every week. Sharing his excitement, Graham Norton says, “It is extraordinary. It is that weird thing of realising how lucky I am that I’ve got a show and also a career that’s had that longevity. And those are the good things. The downside is realising if I’ve had a show that long, I must be quite old. That’s the only negative I can see. Television is a very transient thing. There are very few shows that have been going as long as mine, apart from soaps, but for a personality-led thing, it’s very unusual for it to have to last that long.”

Talking about return of the Red Chair, a popular segment on the show, Graham Norton shares, “I know, it’s great. It was fun doing the chairs for a while, at a time when it was just fun to have anything resembling our show on air. But it does work better on the sofa. It’s easier to have a free-flowing conversation when the guests are sitting beside each other. We’re hoping we won’t need to do Zoom interviews either. Then we’ve got the Red Chair and a full audience…We’re back to normal.”