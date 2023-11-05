‘Great times’: Karisma Kapoor recalls shooting with Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna

IANS

One of Bollywood’s evergreen actresses Karisma Kapoor has recalled her experience during filming of Andaz Apna Apna, alongside Aamir Khan, and shared how she realised the latter was a ‘perfectionist’.

Aamir Khan

The 1994 comedy drama Andaz Apna Apna completed 29 years on Saturday. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Aamir, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karishma. It also features Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor.

On the anniversary of Andaz Apna Apna, Karisma recalled, “We shot a lot at Poonawala Bungalow in Madh Island. A lot of the scenes are shot over there and I remember there was one particular dining table scene. Aamir was such a perfectionist from that time that he was like placing the salt and pepper, and fixing the plate. That was the first time I realised how an actor can be such a perfectionist.”

Speaking of her experience while shooting the climax scene from the film, Karisma revealed, “During the climax, we were all working a lot and doing three-four shifts. We were all busy and would shoot from 9 pm till 5 a.m. Both of us actresses were tied up on this pillar and once there was a dinner break and they forgot to untie us. We were like hello! hello! Please untie us. So yeah, we used to work really hard those days. Great times.” Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in Murder Mubarak and Brown.

