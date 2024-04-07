Happy vibes

ANI

American actor and film producer Drew Barrymore shared on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that Adam Sandler is working on a script for the Happy Gilmore sequel.

After Christopher McDonald, who portrayed Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, said in March that Sandler had shown him a first draft of the sequel, Barrymore claims she texted her longtime friend and co-star on 50 First Dates to confirm whether the remark was accurate. In a preview from the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she dropped news of their conversation, generating more buzz surrounding the possible sequel. “I want it. I need it. I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison,” said Barrymore. “I sent Sandler a video of it. He sent me another video back and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script.”

She said Sandler backed up McDonald’s story. “This just in, I have breaking news — I’ll just say this from my source that it is ‘in process.’”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA