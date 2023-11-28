In troubled waters

Tribune News Service

Gunshots were allegedly fired outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver, Canada on Saturday night. Taking to Facebook, an account named Lawrence Bishnoi claimed the group’s involvement in the orchestrated attack.

“While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your ‘brother’ to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well – do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us. Your impassioned reaction on the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained,” reads the post addressed to Grewal.

“You closely associated with Vicky during his time in Middukhera, and subsequently, you even expressed great sorrow for Sidhu. You are now under our scrutiny. Consider this a teaser... Feel free to seek refuge in any country, but bear in mind, death does not require a visa...”

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal in an interview to a news channel denied ‘any friendship with Salman Khan’ claiming ‘unable to process it since he has no enmity with anyone.”

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh attacked the state government over the alleged firing. He accused the government of providing security to Lawrence Bishnoi. “Today’s Punjabi Film/Music industry reminds me of late 80’s and early 90’s Bollywood. At that time extortion calls were made from Mumbai and later on from Dubai, whereas now the calls are made by from either jail cells in India or from Canada. #GippyGrewal,” posted netizen Bobby Sidhu.

Meanwhile, reportedly the Delhi police foiled a plan to kill Punjabi singer Elly Mangat by arresting gangster Arsh Dalla’s shooters. & IANS

#Canada #Facebook #Gippy Grewal #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Salman Khan #Vancouver