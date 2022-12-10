Jeetendra recalls dancing with Sridevi

Zee TV is giving some young singing prodigies a chance to shine with the ninth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. As the top 10 contestants continue to mesmerise viewers, this weekend Govinda and Jeetendra will be seen gracing the special episode, The Dancing Heroes.
While all the contestants gave some outstanding performances during the shoot, it was contestant Rafa and Prajyot’s performance to the songs Taki o Taki and O Lal Dupatte Wali that made Jeetendra reveal an interesting anecdote about his Himmatwala co-star, late Sridevi.
Jeetendra said, “Sridevi was a great artiste. Whenever I used to rehearse with her, she would get all the steps immediately. I needed at least six to seven rehearsals. To make it easier for her, I used to tell her that I would practise with the choreographer, but she was so humble and kind that she insisted on practising with me as many times as needed to get the steps right. ”
