Kriti Sanon slays in Athleisure at LFW

Kriti Sanon on Friday made head turns with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. Kriti wore a body-hugging athleisure outfit and to complement her sporty look, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and added a minimal accessory. For a comfortable walk, she wore matching sports shoes. Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI commenced on Wednesday and will conclude today. Meanwhile, Megha Shankr did make an impact with her acting prowess in the hit film 12th Fail aced her debut walk on the runway too as a showstopper for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini on Day 3. Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend and actress Saba Azad and Imaad Shah of the band Madboy/Mink brought their disco funk to the stage as Medha strutted the runway. – ANI & IANS
