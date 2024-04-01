Kriti visits Mumbai theatre

ANI

Actress Kriti Sanon recently visited a theatre in Mumbai to gauge the audience’s reactions to the heist comedy Crew. During her visit, she interacted with moviegoers, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

On Saturday, she dressed in a stylish mauve top and denim pants, arrived at a cinema in Mumbai where audiences had just watched her recently released film Crew. Kriti engaged with the audience while asking for their feedback on the film and their overall experience.

Happy to hear the audience laughing and enjoying the film during the screening, Kriti asked a group about their favourite scene, getting a unanimous response for the landing sequence. She teased, “Would you want me to be a pilot? Be careful.” Kriti also had heart-warming interactions with some children, exchanging high-fives and smiles, while a lady praised her exceptional acting skills.

