Lakhwinder Wadali's new song Benaqab proves scars are beautiful

Singer Lakhwinder Wadali is all set to treat his audience with a heart-melting song, Benaqab.

Featuring Rehmat Rattan and music score by Aar Bee, lyrics penned by M.S. Abid, the song talks about how scars are beautiful and surpasses the pre-conceived definition of “beauty” as per society’s standards.

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir’s scenic landscapes and its tranquility, Benaqab weaves the definition of true love through its lyrics. The male protagonist is deeply in love with a girl and the scar from the acid attack made on her in the past, fails to shake his love for her.

Lakhwinder Wadali belongs to the Wadali family (Wadali Brothers) of Patiala Gharana, Punjab. He has trained extensively in the art of folk music under the guidance of his father Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and uncle Ustad Piyare Lal Wadali.

One of the leading folk and Sufi singers, Lakhwinder has evolved his style and has gained massive popularity. His singing style combines a fine blend of classical and contemporary music.