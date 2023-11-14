 Lessons for life : The Tribune India

Lessons for life

From Anand to Masoom, here are films that inspired these celebrities during their younger days

Being humble: Somy Ali

I love the film Anand because I am a huge fan of Rajesh Khanna. And, no one could make me cry like he did! One could literally see the pain in his eyes. While Anand is sad, it’s metaphorically quite true. We never know when it’s our time to go, hence, show gratitude, be humble, be kind, and above all, if you can, help others. That’s the message I imbibed as an eight-year old in 1980.

Sing along: Nivedita Basu

The one film that we used to watch as children was Sound of Music and then later came Parichay, Jeetu ji’s film which had brilliant songs. That was one film I used to really resonate with. After many years, I watched that film again when I joined Ekta in Balaji and met Jeetu ji in person, which was really inspiring. I think my love for music became evident after watching Parichay.

Great motivation: Rohit Choudhary

Without a thought, my favourite film is Bhagat Singh. It amazed me as to how such a young soul became a revolutionary. At a tender age when teenagers think about romance, food and fairy tales, he was already fighting for the nation. This had an impact on my mind for sure. I want the youth to be like this. We all are here for a purpose and we should find it out.

Strong message: Supriya Khan

Children’s Day is celebrated as a tribute to former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru ji, fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’, was born on November 14, 1889. He was known for his affection for kids. He also established Children’s Film Society India in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids. My all-time favourite movies are Aag ke Angaarey and Chota Chetan. Both these movies give out a loud message that ‘darr ke aagey jeet hai’.

Total swag: Sneh Binny

Not as a child, but as a teenager I loved the movie Wanted. I know it was a very unusual choice but Salman Khan made one of his best comebacks. It is my all-time favourite. His dialogue delivery and attitude were spot on. I still remember the dialogue, ‘ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir main apne aap ki bhi nai sunta’. How cool was that! 

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

