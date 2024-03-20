Michelle Pfeiffer to star in Oh.What.Fun

PTI

Filmmaker Michael Showalter has teamed up with Hollywood veteran Michelle Pfeiffer for his next feature film.

Written by Showalter and Chandler Baker, the film is a holiday comedy, titled Oh.What.Fun.

The project, which is backed by Amazon MGM, is based on a short story from Baker that was originally published by Amazon Original Stories.

Pfeiffer will essay the role of Claire Clauster, who organises a special Christmas outing when her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realise their mistake, she’s gone missing. Their Christmas is in jeopardy, but Claire has other plans.

