Misconceptions about frozen food debunked

Join Whatsapp Channel

Freezing food, one of the oldest preservation methods, has evolved from basic techniques to the modern practice of refrigeration.

Photo for representation: iStock



IANS

New Delhi, March 22

At a supermarket, the frozen food aisle is the most visually appealing and appetising, but it remains one of the most ignored sections during grocery shopping. Misconceptions about frozen food persist, with many believing it to be heavily processed and lacking in nutrition.

A recent report by Deloitte indicates that 90 per cent of consumers still prefer fresh food over frozen options. Freezing food, one of the oldest preservation methods, has evolved from basic techniques to the modern practice of refrigeration for fruits, vegetables, snacks and meals.

Despite its long history and widespread use, frozen food continues to face unwarranted criticism, due to concerns about taste and nutrition.

Mohit Marwaha, assistant vice-president at Godrej Tyson Foods, debunks some myths below:

Frozen food has preservatives: Frozen foods are enjoyed worldwide, but a persistent myth challenges the industry. The belief is that freezing requires preservatives to extend shelf life. In reality, frozen foods have undergone individual quick freezing (IQF) since the 1960s. This rapid freezing at -30 degrees celsius to -40 degrees celsius halts microorganism activity, preserving nutrients and eliminating the need for preservatives.

Frozen food is not healthy: When fruits and veggies are frozen at their freshest, they lock in their nutrients. Enzyme activity is paused, keeping all those vitamins and minerals intact.

Frozen Food is expensive: Frozen foods are often criticised for being bland and expensive. However, the recent rise in vegetable prices has led to a notable shift. More households are now opting for frozen and ready-to-cook options, not just to save money, but also for their convenience and flavour.

Frozen food doesn’t taste good: In our hectic schedules, having a quick and delicious meal can be a true blessing. Frozen foods are crafted from premium ingredients, offering flavours just as delightful as freshly prepared dishes. Surprisingly, certain frozen foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and snacks, are even more flavourful because they’re frozen at their peak freshness. By halting the growth of micro bacteria in food and deactivating its enzymes, the state of the fruit or vegetable, when it is opened and consumed by the end customer, is in the same state at the time of freezing.

In conclusion, while the frozen food aisle may be overlooked, it offers numerous benefits. Despite misconceptions, freezing preserves nutrients and flavour effectively. Frozen foods can be practical and budget-friendly, especially during rising vegetable prices. By debunking myths, consumers can make informed choices and appreciate the convenience and quality of frozen options.

