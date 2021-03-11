Mitu sums up two decades in showbiz…

Mitu has been a part of showbiz for over two decades now. Looking back to a fulfilling journey so far, she feels thankful and wants to keep working hard.
“This industry works on relations. Today, if you are good to someone, tomorrow they will be there for you. There are just so many of us and we bump into each other every now and then, and every time it feels amazing. I think the relation comes from a place of professional respect and wanting to work with someone whose work you have heard of, someone you respect and admire,” says Mitu, whose series Smitasha and Ssup Maa have been doing well. Mita adds, “A lot of actors remember stuff I did with them when they were starting out.”
