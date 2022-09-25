Mohit Abrol talks about his role in Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul

Mohit Abrol, who is essaying the role of Zorawar, the antagonist, in Sony SAB’s show Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul, is captivating viewers. Complementing his quintessentially privileged lifestyle with his costumes and dialogues, Zorawar brings an interesting angle to the show. His role goes beyond the boundaries of simple adventures and typical villains, as the aggression he brings is a lot more subtle and pertinent to understanding the world Alibaba inhabits.
Says Mohit, “After taking a year-long break, it feels incredible to be acting again, especially as Zorawar, who is such a layered character. There is so much to explore. I have always enjoyed playing roles that have an important message to impart, so I’m glad to be a part of Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul. Even the fur he wears as part of his costume is so reflective of his status. He belittles the commoners and takes pride in his lineage.
