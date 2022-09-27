NehaKakkar welcomes Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol

Singer Neha Kakkar welcomed dandiya queen Falguni Pathak on the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 13 amidst an ongoing war of words between the two over the remake of the song Maine Paayal Hai Chhankai. Recently, Falguni has shown her disappointment over Neha's song O Sajna, a remake of her 90s popular song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.
Meanwhile, Sony had shared a new promo of the show featuring a Navratri special episode. The two singers were even seen playing garba. The promo in the style of a newspaper clip shows Neha with the contestants, holding dandiya sticks in her hands. She welcomes 'legendary' Falguni on the show as they begin singing garba songs and dance to the tunes of the dandiya queen. Other judges such as Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan can be seen playing dandiya. Falguni will be part of the theatre round on Indian Idol 13 this weekend.
Neha Kakkar was receiving flak on social media for remaking a song by dandiya queen Falguni. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...
PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral
Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo