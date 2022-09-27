NehaKakkar welcomes Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol

Singer Neha Kakkar welcomed dandiya queen Falguni Pathak on the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 13 amidst an ongoing war of words between the two over the remake of the song Maine Paayal Hai Chhankai. Recently, Falguni has shown her disappointment over Neha's song O Sajna, a remake of her 90s popular song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Falguni Pathak

Meanwhile, Sony had shared a new promo of the show featuring a Navratri special episode. The two singers were even seen playing garba. The promo in the style of a newspaper clip shows Neha with the contestants, holding dandiya sticks in her hands. She welcomes 'legendary' Falguni on the show as they begin singing garba songs and dance to the tunes of the dandiya queen. Other judges such as Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan can be seen playing dandiya. Falguni will be part of the theatre round on Indian Idol 13 this weekend.

Neha Kakkar was receiving flak on social media for remaking a song by dandiya queen Falguni. — IANS