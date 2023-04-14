New experience

Get ready for an electrifying ride as Arti Singh makes her much-awaited debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang’s upcoming family drama Shravani.

The show promises to be a heartwarming journey. However, with Arti Singh’s inclusion in the cast, the show has taken an intriguing turn and promises to be a high-octane family drama.

Arti will play the role of Chandra chachi and this will mark her debut in a negative role, and she is excited about facing the challenge. Arti Singh’s fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the screen, and this role is sure to leave a lasting impression. As fans gear up to witness her transformation into a fierce and formidable character, it is time to stay tuned!