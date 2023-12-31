Newlyweds on vacation

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have left Mumbai to celebrate their first New Year after marriage at a special place. On Saturday, they were spotted at the airport. Randeep was dressed in a plain off-white shirt and pants. Lin also kept her airport outfit comfy yet stylish. She wore a pastel green shirt paired with a white crop top and white pants. Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur.
Meanwhile, actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura Khan were also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. In videos that surfaced online, Arbaaz could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt that he paired with blue jeans. Shura opted for a grey co-ord set that she teamed with a cool black cap. Arbaaz and Shura got married during an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24.
