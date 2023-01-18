Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao pair up for Achha Sila Diya

For the very first time, Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao come together for a single. All set to pull our heartstrings, this heartbreak anthem, Achha Sila Diya, will release on January 19.
The heart-wrenching yet soulful voice of B Praak is behind the vocals and as always the singer collaborates with Jaani for the composition and lyrics. It is directed by Arvindr Khaira.
Well, while Nora has been winning us over time and again with her stunning music videos, this happens to be Rajkummar’s first single. Achha Sila Diya is presented by T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar.
