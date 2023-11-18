On global stage: Nora Fatehi set to embark on World Tour in 2024

Nora Fatehi will embark on a grand World Tour in early 2024, during which she will not only perform her Bollywood solos but also unveil a new international track, solidifying her status as a stellar performer, bringing Bollywood’s glamour, colours, and magic to international audience.
The tour will also showcase her vocal talents, as well as see her dish out some of her more eclectic dance performances. Reaching out to international levels on this front is something that marks a turning point in the Batla House alum’s career.
As the course of her professional life is taking a new turn due to her world tour, Nora Fatehi is also gearing up to star in a roster of upcoming films. She is poised to make her Telugu debut in actor Varun Tej’s film Matka. In the Bollywood realm, Nora is set to grace the screen alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the high-octane thriller Crakk, showcasing her acting prowess.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured