On global stage: Nora Fatehi set to embark on World Tour in 2024

IANS

Nora Fatehi will embark on a grand World Tour in early 2024, during which she will not only perform her Bollywood solos but also unveil a new international track, solidifying her status as a stellar performer, bringing Bollywood’s glamour, colours, and magic to international audience.

The tour will also showcase her vocal talents, as well as see her dish out some of her more eclectic dance performances. Reaching out to international levels on this front is something that marks a turning point in the Batla House alum’s career.

As the course of her professional life is taking a new turn due to her world tour, Nora Fatehi is also gearing up to star in a roster of upcoming films. She is poised to make her Telugu debut in actor Varun Tej’s film Matka. In the Bollywood realm, Nora is set to grace the screen alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the high-octane thriller Crakk, showcasing her acting prowess.

