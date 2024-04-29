On International Dance day, celebs share what dance means to them and why actors of today should know how to shake a leg

Joy and cheer
Kunwar Amar
Dance has made me what I am today. I think dance has been an integral part of our culture; we dance in weddings, do garba during Navratri and dance on other festivals. So, it obviously has an impact on cinema as well as the small screen. It brings joy and cheer. People love to dance on famous numbers and copy the steps of their favourite artistes on reels.
Form of expression
Varsha Hegde
Dance means everything to me. I’m always eager to learn new styles, even if it means taking classes with younger dancers. Over the years, I’ve learnt various dance forms such as Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, belly dancing and more. I’m currently learning street hip hop, which has been a passion for the past three years. Dancing isn’t just moving your body; it’s a form of expression. I believe actors should learn to dance because it adds depth to their performance. Unfortunately, things like dance reels don’t truly showcase dancing; they’re more like quick entertainment. So, I think it’s important to recognise the difference between genuine dancing and quick clips for fun.
Fun factor
Deepali Pansare
Dance is my stress buster. I haven’t taken any formal training, but I am an average dancer. Audiences enjoy dance sequences a lot. Whenever I post reels of trending dance songs, I witness a good rise in social media followers. But, of course, if dance is not your strong point, you feel awkward too.
Good vibes
Monika Singh
I love dancing to upbeat and catchy tunes. I haven’t taken any formal training, but I enjoy dancing for fun. I would rate myself as a decent dancer, nothing professional though. As an actor, I think knowing the art of dancing can be really important. It adds another dimension to performances and helps bring characters to life. Plus, it’s always impressive to see actors show some dance moves on screen! Dance sequences have definitely become a crucial part of many projects. Dance reels on popular songs have become a fun trend these days too. It’s all about spreading joy and good vibes through dance.
Shake a leg
Gulfam Khan Hussain
I have no formal training in dance, but I might soon start learning Bharatanatyam. It is very important to have grace. However, I feel that actors are often blessed with the best choreographers. They are nothing short of magicians and can make people groove beautifully. Dance numbers were and will always be an integral part of Hindi cinema. In fact, I love to watch dance reels too and, sometimes, I make them as well.
Being flexible
Saanand Verma
I think once you are physically and mentally flexible, only then can you become a good dancer. I am a good dancer and due to my physical flexibility, I learn steps quickly. Apart from that, the right expressions and feelings are very important. As an actor, you should be a good dancer. Whether Bollywood or South Indian movies, they are somewhere related to dancing. As an actor, if you are working in the Indian film industry, dancing is an important part of it.
