Rakhi Sawant registers police complaint against husband Adil Khan Durrani

Ever since the news of Rakhi Sawant’s marriage to Adil Khan Durrani went viral, the couple has been in the headlines. In the new turn of events, Rakhi has now registered an FIR against Adil accusing him of infidelity and also harassment.

Post the demise of her mother, Rakhi has made some serious allegations against her husband. Adil was called by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday (February 7) after the actress lodged an FIR against him. A case has been filed against him.