Rakhi Sawant’s mother hospitalised

Actress Rakhi Sawant had recently entered Bigg Boss Marathi 4. The actress has now posted a video revealing her that her mother’s health is not well. Rakhi’s mother has been suffering from brain tumour and she informed it has spread to her lungs. She requested fans to pray for her mother.

The actress says, “My mother is in hospital.” The video also featured a doctor who explained that her left side is paralysed. “Her cancer has spread to her lungs, it is not feasible to operate on her right now,” he said. Many celebs extended support in the comments’ section.