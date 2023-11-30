Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram give a glimpse of pre-wedding celebrations

ANI

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot today in Imphal, Manipur. The bride-to-be gave a glimpse of pre-wedding celebrations. Lin re-shared pictures posted by her friends and families on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, the bride and groom-to-be can be seen posing along with their families and friends. The post captioned, “Pre wedding glimpse.” On Tuesday, Randeep and Lin visited a temple in Imphal.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lin penned a lengthy note in her regional language, which read, “To the Great Lord Marjing’s abode, who is shining in the Golden land Kanglei, we who had come far away from other place had prayed and worshipped you, and in the process if we had committed any mistake unknowingly, please forgive us as your own children. And we seek our blessings from you by showering with all the happiness with endless wealth in our newly married life…”

During an interaction, Randeep had talked about his love story with Lin and how he was excited to experience the Manipuri tradition. He said, “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that’s something, but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here.”

