Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda is all set to marry actress and his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram by the end of November, claimed a source close to the Sarbjit fame star. The source said, “It’s true. Randeep is getting married to Lin by the end of this month. The couple was in a relationship for past many years.”
“However, the wedding venue is yet to be decided. It will be a close knit ceremony, and will be attended by his family and friends,” the source said. Lin hails from Manipur. She was seen in movies like Mary Kom, Rangoon, and most recently Jaane Jaan. On the work front, Randeep next has Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. — IANS
