Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holidaying in Maldives

Rumoured couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is reportedly on a holiday in the Maldives. The two were spotted together at Mumbai airport on October 7. They kept it low-key at the airport and had minimal interaction with fans and paparazzi. On Saturday, sharing glimpses of her vacation, Rashmika posted a picture on her Instagram Story.
Meanwhile, talking about Rashmika, in a recent media interaction, Vijay said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm
Four syrups suspected to be behind the deaths of 66 children...
Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases
Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor en...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...