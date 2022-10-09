Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holidaying in Maldives

Rumoured couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is reportedly on a holiday in the Maldives. The two were spotted together at Mumbai airport on October 7. They kept it low-key at the airport and had minimal interaction with fans and paparazzi. On Saturday, sharing glimpses of her vacation, Rashmika posted a picture on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, talking about Rashmika, in a recent media interaction, Vijay said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends.”