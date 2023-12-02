Rest in peace: Veteran actress R Subbalakshmi passes away

Veteran actress R Subbalakshmi, known for her contribution to Malayalam cinema, has passed away. She was 87. Subbalakshmi breathed her last on Thursday. She started her career as a Carnatic musician. Later, she went on to explore acting. She acted as late Sushant Singh Rajput’s grandmother in the film Dil Bechara.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...