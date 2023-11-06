Rohit Shetty shares Akshay Kumar's first look from Singham Again

ANI

On the second anniversary of the action thriller film Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty shared the first look of actor Akshay Kumar from the film Singham Again. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a post which he captioned, “In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is..Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete 2 years of Sooryavanshi, Veer Sooryavanshi joins the battle with Singham. #SinghamAgain.” In the first look, Akshay could be seen jumping off a helicopter while holding guns.

The Sooryavanshi actor could be seen donning all black outfits.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Singham Again is the third installment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

