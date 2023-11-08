Screen presence

Sheetal

OTT giants have now started focusing on Hindi originals. From Hansal Mehta’s Scoop and second outing of Scam – The Telgi Story, Shahid Kapoor’s big digital debut series Farzi, India’s first survival drama Kaala Paani to Vijay Varma’s ace performance as negative lead in Dahaad, the digital industry has offered must-watch content for audiences. As Diwali holidays are around the corner, we bring a list of most popular Indian original series worth your time.

Scoop: Netflix

Another of Hansal Mehta’s brilliant adaptations from autobiographical memoir of former journalist Jigna Vora, titled Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, this series was an instant hit amongst audiences. Karishma Tanna nailed her performance as Jagruti Pathak, who lived the tumultuous life of Jigna on the screen.

Kohrra: Netflix

Set in Punjab, the series led by Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti, is a cop drama with a human angle. Screenplay, cinematography, performances and more, this one sure is impressive.

Kaala Paani: Netflix

This survival drama by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani is the latest talking point. It was a bold step from the makers to back up some unknown faces for a big series, but the viewership results have been awesome.

Asur 2: JioCinema

Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, this mythological thriller returns with a second season and surprised the viewers with its edge-of-a-seat plot.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story: SonyLIV

This one is based on India’s biggest stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. It is helmed by the National award-winning director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Part two of The Telgi Story released last Friday. For those unaware of Scam franchise, Scam 1992, which came out in 2020, was based on Harshad Mehta’s story. After the first series’ success, Hansal made it into a franchise and brought the second season of the true story inspired by Sanjay Singh’s book Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary.

Rocket Boys 2: SonyLIV

Rocket Boys is based on the lives of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, pioneers of India’s space programme. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the series has been directed by Abhay Pannu. Actor Jim Sarbh got his first Emmy Award nomination for playing Bhabha.

Made in Heaven Season 2: Prime Video

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, based on two best friends who are wedding planners, Made in Heaven became a much-loved series. However, the director made the fans wait for almost four years to finally give a season two. And as expected, the latest instalment was quite successful too.

Taj: Divided by Blood: Zee5

The period drama stars Naseeruddin Shah and an ensemble cast of talented actors. It makes for an engaging watch, as both the seasons were released within a few months’ gap.

Jubilee: Prime Video

Another period drama, this one is based on the film industry of pre-Partition and post-Partition days. Wamiqa Gabbi and Aparshakti Khurana managed to register a lasting impression on viewers in this Vikramaditya Motwane directorial.

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt: MX Player

This is India's first MMA reality series with power-packed challenges between the 16 shortlisted contestants. Actor Suniel Shetty is the host.

Reality shows

Koffee with Karan Season 8

Disney+Hotstar

Everybody wants a peep into the lives of their favourite celebs and director Karan Johar does it best with this talk show. Season 8 started streaming from the last week of October and a new episode is released every Thursday.

Bigg Boss Season 17

JioCinema

Bigg Boss’ popularity need not be told, as the number of seasons it has been running for does the talking! While Salman returns as host, the latest season started recently and will continue to entertain the audience for months to come.

