 Screen presence : The Tribune India

Screen presence

Do you want to binge-watch during the Diwali holidays? If yes, take your pick from these popular originals

Screen presence

Kohrra



Sheetal

OTT giants have now started focusing on Hindi originals. From Hansal Mehta’s Scoop and second outing of Scam – The Telgi Story, Shahid Kapoor’s big digital debut series Farzi, India’s first survival drama Kaala Paani to Vijay Varma’s ace performance as negative lead in Dahaad, the digital industry has offered must-watch content for audiences. As Diwali holidays are around the corner, we bring a list of most popular Indian original series worth your time.

Scoop: Netflix

Another of Hansal Mehta’s brilliant adaptations from autobiographical memoir of former journalist Jigna Vora, titled Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, this series was an instant hit amongst audiences. Karishma Tanna nailed her performance as Jagruti Pathak, who lived the tumultuous life of Jigna on the screen.

Kohrra: Netflix

Set in Punjab, the series led by Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti, is a cop drama with a human angle. Screenplay, cinematography, performances and more, this one sure is impressive.

Kaala Paani: Netflix

Kaala Paani

This survival drama by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani is the latest talking point. It was a bold step from the makers to back up some unknown faces for a big series, but the viewership results have been awesome.

Asur 2: JioCinema

Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, this mythological thriller returns with a second season and surprised the viewers with its edge-of-a-seat plot.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story: SonyLIV

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

This one is based on India’s biggest stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. It is helmed by the National award-winning director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Part two of The Telgi Story released last Friday. For those unaware of Scam franchise, Scam 1992, which came out in 2020, was based on Harshad Mehta’s story. After the first series’ success, Hansal made it into a franchise and brought the second season of the true story inspired by Sanjay Singh’s book Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary.

Rocket Boys 2: SonyLIV

Rocket Boys 2

Rocket Boys is based on the lives of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, pioneers of India’s space programme. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the series has been directed by Abhay Pannu. Actor Jim Sarbh got his first Emmy Award nomination for playing Bhabha.

Made in Heaven Season 2: Prime Video

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, based on two best friends who are wedding planners, Made in Heaven became a much-loved series. However, the director made the fans wait for almost four years to finally give a season two. And as expected, the latest instalment was quite successful too.

Taj: Divided by Blood: Zee5

Taj: Divided by Blood

The period drama stars Naseeruddin Shah and an ensemble cast of talented actors. It makes for an engaging watch, as both the seasons were released within a few months’ gap.

Jubilee: Prime Video

Jubilee

Another period drama, this one is based on the film industry of pre-Partition and post-Partition days. Wamiqa Gabbi and Aparshakti Khurana managed to register a lasting impression on viewers in this Vikramaditya Motwane directorial.

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt: MX Player

This is India's first MMA reality series with power-packed challenges between the 16 shortlisted contestants. Actor Suniel Shetty is the host. 

Reality shows

Koffee with Karan Season 8
Disney+Hotstar

Everybody wants a peep into the lives of their favourite celebs and director Karan Johar does it best with this talk show. Season 8 started streaming from the last week of October and a new episode is released every Thursday.

Bigg Boss Season 17
JioCinema

Bigg Boss’ popularity need not be told, as the number of seasons it has been running for does the talking! While Salman returns as host, the latest season started recently and will continue to entertain the audience for months to come.

#Diwali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

2
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

3
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

4
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

5
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

6
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

7
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

9
India

Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources

10
Entertainment

Zara Patel from original video of Rashmika Mandanna deepfake reacts, "I'm disturbed..."

Don't Miss

View All
SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Top News

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

There is no report of casualty or damage to property

Put an end to stubble burning, it’s your job: SC slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Police recover over 3.5 kg of heroin in separate incidents

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Automobile Dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid ‘opposition’, MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

PGIMER tweaks recruitment rules for assistant professors

1,597 ticketless travel cases, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking nets Rs 3.5 lakh fine

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival

3-day primary school sports meet kicks off