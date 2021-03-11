Sonali Bendre to make OTT debut with ‘The Broken News’

After films and television, Sonali Bendre is now all set to make her OTT debut with The Broken News series. On Saturday (May 20), Sonali took to Instagram and dropped a teaser of her show, where she is seen playing the role of journalist Amina Qureshi of Awaaz Bharati.

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar are also a part of the show, which follows the story of two rival Mumbai-based news channels—Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensational stories—and what transpires between the main characters.