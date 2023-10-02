Sony TV's newest fiction offering, Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to introduce viewers to the feisty and fearless Arya, in its newest fiction offering, Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

The promo of this high-octane action drama sees Arya Dabangii facing challenges head on and waiting to unite with her father. But what she doesn’t know is that she is the daughter of the amoral and enigmatic Satya – a fact that her mother, Chhaya, never wants her to find out. Bringing this gripping story to life is the talented star cast that features Aamir Dalvi as Satya, Sai Deodhar as Chhaya, and Maahi Bhadra as Arya Dabangii.