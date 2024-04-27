Take a break!: From Goa to London, here are the favourite holiday destinations of celebs…

Meghalaya on list: Varsha Hegde

My favourite holiday destination that I am looking forward to is the most beautiful place that I have heard about — Meghalaya. I have been planning to go there for the last four years, but couldn’t. This year, I will surely go.

Water therapy: Deepali Pansare

Goa and Koh Samui (Thailand) are my favourite destinations. Goa is very beautiful and serene. Being a water sign, the water element makes me feel calm and relaxed. Whenever I feel stressed, anxious, or bored and I have very few days at hand, I book a ticket to Goa. I want to go to Koh Samui, but right now work keeps me busy. Hopefully, before 2024 ends, I will be able to go there, but again it will be a spontaneous trip.

Europe calling: Ansh Bagri

My favourite holiday destination is Europe. I have been planning a trip since last year, but couldn’t go because of Baghin shoot. Hopefully, before I take up any new project, I will go to Europe for ten days.

Coastal destination: Madirakshi Mundle

Dubai is my favourite holiday destination because of its proximity and vibrant party scene. While work is currently keeping me busy, if I do plan a getaway I’d opt for a coastal destination to unwind and relax.

Beautiful sea: Anupama Solanki

My favourite holiday destination is Goa because of its calmness and the incredibly beautiful sea. My next destination will be Thailand because it’s very similar to Goa, as I’ve seen it in videos. So, I am really very excited to go to there and enjoy.

LA rocks: Yashashri Masurkar

Well, my preference changes every now and then. I like a few places in India, such as Agra, Goa, Himachal and Rajasthan. However, I really enjoyed my time in LA! I am planning my birthday trip, which is going to be huge this year. I haven’t decided on the destination yet, but I’m definitely taking my tuktuk out.

London love: Romiit Raaj

London holds the top spot as my favorite holiday destination for several reasons. Firstly, its breathtaking and serene locations never fail to captivate me, offering a perfect blend of history and modernity. Secondly, the food in London is simply awesome, with diverse culinary delights waiting to be savoured at every corner.

