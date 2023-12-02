The Christmas spin

Eddie Murphy, Reggie Hudlin and Brian Grazer are all set to reunite after 30 years for a new Amazon original action adventure spin to the Christmas movie genre, Candy Cane Lane. The film, set in El Segundo, California, near Los Angeles airport, is a genuine spot that attracts crowds every year, enticing them to admire the stunning Christmas exhibits. Eddie Murphy plays the role of Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, but inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.

For Murphy and his character Chris, there is nothing more important than being with family during holidays. “When you get older it’s harder and harder to feel that Christmas spirit, but it makes it easier when you have the little ones around,” said Murphy.

Murphy’s character, Chris Carver, is a family man who loves Christmas so much that he’s given all his kids Christmas themed names. “He goes all out every year and then loses his job. He really is going all out in his movie because he is on the verge of losing everything.”

Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger, Candy Cane Lane premieres globally on December 1, exclusively on Prime Video.

