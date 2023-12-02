The Christmas spin

Eddie Murphy, Reggie Hudlin and Brian Grazer are all set to reunite after 30 years for a new Amazon original action adventure spin to the Christmas movie genre, Candy Cane Lane. The film, set in El Segundo, California, near Los Angeles airport, is a genuine spot that attracts crowds every year, enticing them to admire the stunning Christmas exhibits. Eddie Murphy plays the role of Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, but inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.
For Murphy and his character Chris, there is nothing more important than being with family during holidays. “When you get older it’s harder and harder to feel that Christmas spirit, but it makes it easier when you have the little ones around,” said Murphy.
Murphy’s character, Chris Carver, is a family man who loves Christmas so much that he’s given all his kids Christmas themed names. “He goes all out every year and then loses his job. He really is going all out in his movie because he is on the verge of losing everything.”
Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger, Candy Cane Lane premieres globally on December 1, exclusively on Prime Video.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...