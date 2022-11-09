Discovery+ launches Money Mafia Season 3

Following an intriguing and shocking second season that unveiled dark revelations of India’s biggest financial frauds, Money Mafia is returning to decode the hidden secrets of organised crime cartels of Mumbai. The upcoming season of the renowned docu-series is set to premiere on Discovery+ on Thursday, November 10. The third season will delve into the imminent threat of organised crimes, laying bare the inner workings of some of India’s biggest and boldest rackets.

The series has earlier covered Identity Theft, Crypto Currency Cons, The Stock Market Manipulation Scam by Ketan Parekh and the 2003 Stamp Pamper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi, amongst others. This season is produced by Vice Studios.

“We are delighted to be returning with another season of our fan-favourite series Money Mafia,” says Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros., Discovery.

#Mumbai