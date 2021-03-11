Top Chef crosses over to London for a very special 20th World All-Stars season, with the host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. The greatest competitors from around the globe, including winners and finalists, will face off in the fiercest battle the culinary competition has ever seen.

With 29 international versions, Top Chef World All-Stars will bring together 16 of the most talented, creative and decorated chefs, who have competed in their respective countries’ versions of the series, as they vie for the ultimate Top Chef title.

This marks the first time that the flagship edition of Top Chef will be shot abroad for an entire season. The Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series will begin production this month in London, one of the most influential cities in the world, with the epic 20th season set to stream on Hayu in 2023. A culinary melting pot, London’s cuisine has been influenced by countries all over the world. From traditional pub food to modern Indian cuisines, the chefs will be cooking with the best ingredients the UK has to offer.