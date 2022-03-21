Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dinner outing with family

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted on a dinner date with their family on Saturday night. Pictures of Katrina and Vicky have gone viral and the fans can’t help but gush over the couple. Katrina looked elegant in a denim dress and completed the look with white strappy heels. Vicky, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black t-shirt. Katrina’s mother was also seen with the actress.

The family posed for the paparazzi. Fans took to the comment’s section and showered the couple with love, they wrote, “Epitome of simplicity and cuteness”, “She got it from her mama how pretty”, “Awwww sasu ma ke saat Vicky”, “The most beautiful Bollywood jodi” and more.