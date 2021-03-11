Vidushi Mehra, who was a part of web series Collar Bomb, will next be seen in the film Dobaaraa, releasing on August 19. The actress gets candid...

You have a theatre background. How did it help you as an actor?

Theatre has really been the medium of my life. I have been acting since I was six. When you start that young, you realize there are so many similarities between real life and stage. Because the stage is so real to life, I have been able to use authenticity in my craft. That’s why I’ll always be grateful to theatre.

Tell us about your upcoming film Dobaaraa. What’s your role in it?

It’s a sci-fi, time travel film with a murder plot, which gets discovered in future. I play the mother of the boy who sees the murder. That’s all I can say for now until the movie is released.

How was it working with Anurag Kashyap?

It was wonderful to work with Anurag Kashyap sir because he is an excellent director. He spends a lot of time with all his actors and focuses on details.

How do you manage to work in Mumbai while staying in Delhi?

Yes, I live in Delhi. I manage to shuffle between Delhi and Mumbai for my work. I understand that the production houses are in Mumbai and they require me to travel. Also, my children are now old enough. The only way to keep acting is auditioning and waiting for the right roles to knock on your door.

You are also an acting coach. What do you enjoy the most — teaching or acting?

I love teaching and it’s a new-found ambition of mine. I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to act or perform in front of the camera or stage during the lockdown, so I started to write my thoughts and it became a content for a course that I call ‘The Actors Toolbox’. And I’m so grateful that in the last year-and-a-half, as many as 1,500 students have taken that course and found it helpful.

What’s your take on OTT platforms?

OTT is wonderful because it has created a whole new path for different kinds of actors. People put the time of their lives into the stories they can relate to and the content that OTT has brought is absolutely superlative. There is no significance of looks and style anymore. It’s just pure talent; raw and real acting.

What type of roles are you looking forward to?

I keep waiting for more complex and intricate roles. I think my journey has just begun and it’s absolutely wonderful that there is a variety of work that a woman like me can choose from.

What are your other projects?

I have a web series, Black Woods, lined up with Balaji. I’ve also done a role for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Ek Roop.