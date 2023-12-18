‘Work in progress’: Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite food items, fitness routine

Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday revealed her favourite food items and talked about her work-out regime. The ‘Brahmastra’ actress, who has a massive fan-base of 81.5 million followers on Instagram, hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her fans.
During the session, a fan asked Alia about her favourite food. The diva replied: “Poha, French fries, dal chawal, bhindi, tamatar ki sabzi, tadka dahi and spaghetti.” Another fan asked about her workout routine, to which the Shandaar actress said: “I work out six days a week, unless I’m travelling or not well. I do strength training four times a week and yoga/pilates along with some steady state cardio the rest of the week. But I am always mixing it up because you don’t want your body to get too used to anything...Always a work in progress kinda girl.”
Alia also recommended a fan to watch the series The Railway Men. The four-part mini-series helmed by Shiv Rawail, features R Madhavan, Kay Kay, Babil Khan and Divyenndu. It is inspired by true stories and against the backdrop of the tragic Bhopal Gas Leak, which remains one of the world’s worst industrial disasters. The Udta Punjab actress said that her favourite holiday destination was Masai Mara.
A fan asked Alia: ‘What is one thing that you’ll advice your younger self’, to which she replied, “Listen more. Speak less.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has Jigra in the pipeline.
