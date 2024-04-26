BJP candidate K Sudhakar booked for alleged bribery in Karnataka, 4.8 crore cash seized

PTI

Bengaluru, April 26

A case was registered against BJP candidate K Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash amounting to Rs 4.8 crore was also seized, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Action was taken by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, they said.

Taking to ‘X’, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Friday said the FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash to the tune of Rs 4.8 crores.

An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP candidate on April 25 at Madanayakanahally police station.

The FIR is registered under relevant Sections of the Representation of the People Act and that of the IPC for bribery and undue influence on electors, he posted.

